ASHTABULA — Our Lady of Peace Parish will keep all three Catholic churches open, as long as they can support them, the Rev. Raymond Thomas said Friday.
The parish, which includes parishioners from Mount Carmel, Mother of Sorrows and St. Joseph’s Church, are in the midst of choosing one primary site to hold weekly Mass.
“The bishop [David Bonnar] wants us to choose one as a primary site,” Thomas said. “He’d like us to gather in one place.”
While one will be chosen for weekly Mass, all of the churches will stay open and be used for wedding and funerals, he said.
This is good news for parishioners, many of whom have fought to keep their churches open.
In 2018, a Unity Committee formed to raise support after being told two had to close. Parish leaders allowed all three to stay open for one year to see if attendance, tithes and donations would increase and allow all three to stay open.
“We have been fighting to protect our three churches for a long time,” said Janis Williams, Unity committee chair. “We wanted an opportunity to keep the three churches open for a trial period, that was our goal.”
The longtime effort to keep all three churches open came to a head in December 2017 when parishioners rejected a local businessman’s proposal to close its churches in the city and build a new church by St. John School in Saybrook Township.
The proposal would have closed Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Mother of Sorrows and St. Joseph Church, all within the city limits of Ashtabula — something Ashtabula City Council and Ashtabula Township also openly opposed.
In March 2018, the Unity committee sent letters to members of Our Lady of Peace Parish, urging them to send their own letters supporting the committee’s proposal to the late Bishop George Murry from the Diocese of Youngstown.
In the past, Murry had approved a similar solution to keeping three Catholic churches open in Campbell, Ohio.
In May 2010, the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown announced the merger of Ashtabula’s three parishes and mission in Ashtabula because of declining enrollment. That’s when they became Our Lady of Peace Parish.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.