Three Ashtabula postal retirees toasted at party 

ASHTABULA — A retirement party feting three Ashtabula Post Office employees was held Wednesday morning at the office.
More than 75 people attended the festivities honoring Postmaster Linda Anderson, 37 years, and city carriers, Rusty Boomhower and Jim Swaney, with 30-plus years each.
“These are great people; they’re just great,” said Mona Georgia, main window clerk at Ashtabula Post Office. “That’s the old blood there.”
Attendees enjoyed sharing stories, as well as cake, donuts and drinks.
Federal and postal employees under the Civil Service Retirement System and Federal Employees Retirement System are eligible for voluntary early retirement if they’re at least 50 years of age, with at least 20 years of service, or any age with at least 25 years of service.
