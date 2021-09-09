JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Elections approved petitions for three candidates for Kingsville Township fiscal officer.
Anna Thayne, Michael DeFazio and Sharon Huey will be on November’s ballot for the position. All three candidates’ petitions were turned in on time and were appropriate, Board of Elections Director John Mead said.
Huey’s withdrawal as a Buckeye Local School District Board of Education candidate was approved before her candidacy for Kingsville Township fiscal officer. Ashtabula County Board of Elections Deputy Director Charlie Frye said Huey called the office to say that, if the fiscal officer position had been open when she filed her candidacy, she would have run for that position instead of school board.
The BoE consulted with the prosecutor and the Secretary of State’s Office, and found that candidates may withdraw their candidacy for one office and file for another before the deadline, Frye said.
Huey’s withdrawal from the Buckeye race makes the race no longer contested, with three candidates running for three seats, Mead said.
All of the changes approved on Wednesday will be reflected on November’s ballots.
The position was open because former Kingsville Township Fiscal Officer Sarah Patterson resigned. The Board of Elections was notified of her resignation after the filing deadline for the November election, so a 10-day period was opened for candidates to file for the position.
In other business
• Ashtabula city precincts 3A and 4A will vote at the Ashtabula County YMCA, starting with this year’s election, according to a press release from the Board of Elections.
The two precincts previously voted at the Ashtabula County District Library, and the move will reduce the number of precincts voting at the library from seven to five.
Change of voting location postcards will be sent to approximately 700 voters who will be impacted by the change, according to the statement.
• The installation of a generator at the Board of Elections office is continuing to make progress, and the project is waiting on a back-ordered switch, Frye said.
• Ballots for the Nov. 2 election will be available for viewing for 24 hours at the Ashtabula County Board of Elections and at the Ashabula County Courthouse starting at 9 a.m. today.
