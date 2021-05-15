ASHTABULA — Fire officials are investigating the cause of a three-alarm house fire Thursday night in downtown Ashtabula.
City firefighters were called to a vacant house at 512-514 Center Street at 8:38 p.m. for an active fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found flames shooting from a second-story window and heavy smoke billowing out from the third floor, according to the Ashtabula Fire Department report.
The house sits back from the street and firefighters had to maneuver between two houses to get to a place where they could battle the blaze.
City police blocked traffic in both directions on Center Street.
Firefighters requested a ladder truck from the Ashtabula Township Fire Department to help them extinguish the blaze.
On the second floor of the structure, firefighters were met with very high heat, and as they prepared to go in, they were ordered out of the house.
Streams of water from the ladder trucks, and additional help from Saybrook Township Fire Department helped fight the heat and flames.
No one was injured, according to reports.
Firefighters left the scene at 10:14 p.m., according to reports.
The house, valued at $25,000, was a total loss, according to reports.
