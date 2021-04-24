Threat closes Geneva elementary school

GENEVA — Geneva Platt R. Spencer Elementary School was closed on Friday due to threats, according to the district’s website.
The school was closed to investigate the matter.
Geneva Area City Schools Superintendent Eric Kujala said the threat was made on social media by some GPS students.
“Obviously, any of that we take very seriously, so we did get our school resource officer and the Geneva Police Department involved,” Kujala said. “They’re doing a full investigation on this and questioning any students that were involved, or any that may have been witnesses to the discussions.”
The school was closed for the day because safety is a priority, Kujala said.
Kujala declined to elaborate on the nature of the threat.
The district currently plans to reopen the school on Monday, but that could change, he said. The decision to close on Friday was made by the police because the threat was found out later in the evening on Thursday, Kujala said.
“So they started to do their follow-up and wanted to make sure they had enough time to get an investigation done prior to students returning,” he said.
Kujala said that if students are found to have violated the code of conduct, the district will have to look at what discipline may be necessary.
Geneva Police Chief Roger Wilt said he had officers investigating the issue, but declined to comment further because the investigation was ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.