COLUMBUS — Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas was elected secretary/treasurer of the Ohio Council of County Officials (OCCO) at its January organizational meeting.
“I am greatly honored to be elected to this role to help lead this important state organization,” Thomas said. “The OCCO does great work representing the interests of counties.”
The OCCO is comprised of 10 associations for county officials in Ohio and meets every other month in Columbus to discuss common issues and ideas.
Michele Mumford, Shelby County Clerk of Courts, was elected president and Hancock County Prosecutor Phil Riegle, vice president.
Athens County Auditor Jill Davidson is the outgoing President for the group.
Speakers at OCCO meetings include elected state leaders in the legislature and statewide government, as well as state department heads and staff who interact with county officials and residents on a daily basis.
Thomas also serves as the secretary/treasurer for the Northeast Ohio Auditor’s Association and he’s chair of the Public Relations Committee for the County Auditor’s Association of Ohio.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.