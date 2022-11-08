JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County voters re-elected Republican incumbent David Thomas over Democrat Bill Buskirk on Tuesday in the race for county auditor.
Thomas received 20,974 votes, compared to Buskirk’s 9,347 votes, according to the unofficial results from the Ashtabula County Board of Elections.
“I’m very honored at the support of our voters,” Thomas said. “I’m excited to continue serving our taxpayers and look forward to another four years.”
A lifelong Ashtabula County resident, Thomas, 29, grew up in Austinburg but now makes his home in Colebrook Township.
Prior to becoming county auditor in 2019, Thomas served as the Austinburg fiscal officer and worked in development at Grand River Academy.
He continues to be very active in the community, serving as president of the Conneaut Lions Club, and he’s a member of the Geneva Rotary.
A Leadership Ashtabula County 2016 graduate, Thomas sits on the board of directors for ACHODA, ACCESS and After School Discovery. He’s also president of the Ashtabula County Young Republicans, secretary/treasurer for the Northeast Ohio Auditor’s Association, and an Ohio Council of County Officials board member.
Thomas believes voters re-elected him because he has delivered on his promises to make the office more accessible, transparent and customer-service friendly.
