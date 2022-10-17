Come Nov. 8, Ashtabula County voters have two choices — incumbent David Thomas or Democrat Bill Buskirk.
Democratic Candidate Bill Buskirk
Former Geneva City Councilman Bill Buskirk, 49, said he’s running for the auditor’s seat because he believes the auditor should be impartial and at arms-length with other county elected officials. He doesn’t believe the auditor should actively support policy decisions made by other county officials.
“Although the position is a partisan-elected position, it’s important that it operates with independence and with restraint,” he said. “Much like an umpire in baseball, the auditor should fairly and accurately call balls and strikes and make sure the rules are followed.”
He knows firsthand the dedication of those who work in public service. He promises to continue to do what he’s always done in his role as public servant: work hard, serve his constituents, and protect their well-earned tax dollars.
Buskirk, who served 16 years on Geneva City Council, also served on the Union Cemetery Board and the Northwest Ambulance District Board. He also served as president and vice president of city council. He’s coached junior high football and track, as well as youth football and soccer.
He believes the most important thing an auditor can do to shape the county’s future is to spread confidence to all taxpayers that the office provides independent, timely and accurate information.
A graduate of Geneva High School, Buskirk attended Lakeland Community College and the University of Toledo.
He enjoys spending time with his three children and four grandchildren. He also likes to read, travel, play golf and watch sports.
Buskirk encourages voters to reach out to him at 440-344-4465 or email him at billbuskirk2011@gmail.com.
Incumbent candidate David Thomas
A lifelong Ashtabula County resident, incumbent Republican David Thomas, 29, grew up in Austinburg but now makes his home in Colebrook Township.
He received his undergraduate degree in 2015 from Washington & Lee University and a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) in 2018 from Baldwin Wallace University in Cleveland.
Prior to becoming county auditor in 2019, Thomas served as the Austinburg Fiscal Officer and worked in development at Grand River Academy.
Thomas serves as president of the Conneaut Lions Club, and he’s a member of the Geneva Rotary. He’s a Leadership Ashtabula County 2016 Graduate, and on the board of directors for ACHODA, ACCESS and After School Discovery.
He’s also president of the Ashtabula County Young Republicans, secretary/treasurer for the Northeast Ohio Auditor’s Association, and an Ohio Council of County Officials board member.
Outside of the office, Thomas enjoys cooking and baking, hiking in new areas, spending time on area waterways in his kayak, taking his dog Liberty for walks, and traveling.
“Simply put, I have delivered on my promises made to the voters in my first election to make the office more accessible, transparent, and customer service friendly,” he said. “Our office has exceeded in serving taxpayers with many actions taken to help our residents. Reserved and hidden is not in my vocabulary when it comes to sharing helpful information to the taxpayers. I ask the voters to rehire me, as we must ensure these important values of accessibility, transparency, and customer service stay in the Auditor’s Office.”
Thomas encourages folks to reach out to him anytime by personal cell 440-812-9022 or email thomas15david@gmail.com to ask questions or learn more.
