Ashtabula County’s bed taxes were 20 percent higher than what was collected in 2019 this year, said Ashtabula County Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Stephanie Siegel.
“I don’t know any industry that, during a global pandemic, increased by 20 percent,” Siegel said. That increase was not necessarily seen state and nation-wide, she said.
Reasons for the increase in visitation include the area’s natural resources, the wineries and the small businesses, Siegel said.
“Tourism’s already been on a positive trajectory, year over year, ... and I don’t see that stopping,” Siegel said. “We had new businesses that opened, we had old businesses that morphed and exceeded historical numbers.” Some area businesses had to turn customers away for the first time because of the volume of visitors, she said.
Siegel said she’s cautiously optimistic about the future. The increase in 2021’s bed tax was without a lot of the county’s larger events, she said.
“We are hopeful that once we fold in some of our, Grape Jamboree, D-Day Conneaut looking a little more like it has in the past, or Wine and Walleye looking a little differently, when we look at some of the big festivals, there’s some factors that can continue to drive us for some real positive numbers going forward,” Siegel said. “Not to mention all the things that Spire has on their calendar. They’re increasing their events exponentially, and that drives huge traffic in our off-season.”
In addition to the large hotels in the county, there are more than 300 small lodging properties in the county.
“The number of small lodgers that are doing business in Ashtabula County is through the roof,” Siegel said. “So they’re really contributing to the tourism industry, big time.”
There is significant demand for smaller lodging properties during the pandemic, where they can stay with their family and not necessarily interact with other people, Siegel said.
“Our small businesses really pivoted and they accommodated people that are looking for that kind of experience,” she said.
Siegel said people have continued to visit the county through the end of the year. The visitations at the end of the year were partly driven by people coming to see changing leaves, she said.
“But also, people were traveling this year into November and December,” Siegel said.
Siegel said the increases in tourism numbers are a good thing for the county.
“It’s easy to think our glass is half empty, but our glass is half full,” she said. “This area, this segment of the economy is growing in Ashtabula County.”
