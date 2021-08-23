ASHTABULA — Ashtabula County Medical Center is offering the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for patients who meet the eligibility criteria released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The FDA has updated its emergency use authorizations for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to include a recommended third dose for individuals with moderate to severe immunosuppression. These individuals are at a higher risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19 and may have a reduced ability to fight infections even after a second dose of the vaccine The additional dose, given 28 days or longer after completion of the first two doses, will strengthen the immune response to the COVID-19 virus, including the more dangerous and contagious Delta variant.
The CDC has defined the population now eligible for a third dose as:
• Individuals undergoing active treatment for cancer (solid tumor and hematologic malignancies).
• Individuals who have received a solid-organ transplant and are taking immunosuppressive therapy.
• Individuals who have received a CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within two years of transplant or taking immunosuppression therapy).
• Individuals with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome).
• Individuals with advanced or untreated HIV infection.
Individuals undergoing active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (i.e., ≥20mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.
At this time, a third dose (commonly referred to as a booster) is not available to the public-at-large.
In addition to a third vaccine dose, the CDC recommends immunocompromised individuals continue to follow prevention measures including wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others outside their household and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces. Close contacts of immunocompromised people are strongly encouraged to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Individuals who meet the eligibility criteria for the third vaccine dose can call ACMC at 440-997-6969 to schedule an appointment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.