I jinxed myself last November when I told my family doctor I was thankful for my good health.
Sure enough, a week or two later, my gynecologist gave me some bad news — he suspected I had cancer in my womanly body parts.
I’ll spare faithful readers the details, which I’m certain you are grateful.
The Monday after Thanksgiving, I went to the hospital for a biopsy. I received a wrist band with my identifying information. Hubby, who gave up the first day of deer hunting to go with me, was ushered into the waiting room while I was taken to the staging area with bed after bed, each with its own curtain to give patients a tiny bit of privacy.
Behind the curtain I stripped, put on a rather complicated hospital gown and waited. Over the next 30 minutes everyone who came in contact with me asked me my name and birthdate. I wondered if it was for them to remember, or for me to remember who I am. On the upside, I was given a new pair of socks with tread on the bottom.
My doctor arrived dressed in green scrubs and asked if I had any questions. I asked if he was ready to give me his A game. He was confident all would go well.
An anesthesiologist stopped by, asked me my name and birthday, before asking me to sign papers acknowledging I could die.
Once wheeled into the operating room, whatever they injected me with worked real fast. I don’t remember a thing until I woke up in the recovery room.
Five days later, the doctor called to confirm his suspicions. I had cancer. I was an official member of the club.
“Oh no! I didn’t want you to be in the club,” said my dear friend, Jim, who’s been battling cancer for more than a year.
“I don’t want to be in the club!” I said. “Less than 1 percent of women get this cancer and I got it.”
I guess I drew the short straw. I was bummed out.
I hoped I could fight this battle with dignity, like Jim. He’s the bravest man I know and we’ve been friends for 50 years. He said he knows I’ll be OK — his mom put me on the Catholic prayer chain!
Throughout the past three months, I have survived surgery to remove the cancer, and a great many tests, scans, probes and needle pokes.
The surgery was quite an adventure. Knowing where the cancer was, I expected to be forced to throw modesty aside and grin and bear it. But I didn’t expect to be tied down to the operating table and then tilted backwards on my head.
Just before the anesthesia knocked me out, I thanked God my oncologist and all the other people in the operating room were women.
I don’t remember my time in the recovery room but somehow I found myself fully dressed and sitting in a wheelchair. A nurse pushed me outside, where Hubby waited in the car.
Recovery from surgery slowed me down and was quite painful. Over-the-counter pain relievers were not cutting it so I called the oncologist’s office.
“I need drugs! Real drugs!” I told the nurse. “I can’t take the pain any more.”
She called in some magic pain-killers and I got some relief.
I spent the next few days in my recliner watching TV and working social media, which was a challenge because it hurt to sit. Pillows were my best friends.
As of today, I’m still healing but without pain.
My follow-up oncology appointment revealed the borders were not clear of cancer. We are waiting for me to completely heal before we address that, she said.
In the meantime, I’m seeing just about every other specialist you can think of: urologist, geneticist and gastroenterologist, to name a few. And, they all want my blood, as well as a couple of other specimens.
The gastroenterologist ordered an at-home colon cancer screening test. Yes, faithful readers, I had to take a box with my stool sample inside to the UPS store — another one of my many humiliations.
I didn’t want to go to the bathroom in a box, but I figured if the cat could do it, I could do it. Results are pending.
All of these doctors are charged with looking for cancer somewhere else on or in my body. My type of cancer tends to start somewhere else, so they’re on a cancer hunt.
I had a CT scan Thursday, where they put radioactive dye in my veins to see if I light up! It’s a wild ride. My head down to my lady parts got very warm. Then I felt like I wet myself but I didn’t.
On Friday, I got the results — no cancer in any of the organs in my torso. Hallelujah!
In my near future is a scope — don’t ask! And, no doubt, there will be more exams and tests.
As usual, I’ll keep my faithful readers posted.
While there is nothing funny or positive about cancer, everyone has to find some way to cope, and for Shelley Terry it’s humor and writing. She hopes sharing her experience will help others cope. Maybe a little laughter can give everyone a break from the reality of cancer and treatment.
