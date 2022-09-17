ASHTABULA — The Woman’s Club of Ashtabula County ready to start up again.
It was March 3, 2020 when the Woman’s Club of Ashtabula County celebrated their 100th Anniversary.
Shortly after the celebration, schools, clubs and restaurants closed their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Woman’s Club.
Many of the Woman’s Club members are prepared to re-open and move forward with plans for years of success and enjoyment of fellowship with women from the Ashtabula County area.
The club strives to help the community each year with donations. The organization is governed by a board of directors. Any woman, 18 years of age or older, residing or working in Ashtabula County is eligible for membership. New members may join any time.
The first re-opening meeting for all members and prospective members will be held at 6:15 p.m. Oct. 4 at Guyreino’s Banquet Center, 2259 West Ave.
The meeting will include a meet and greet, a short business meeting, and a buffet supper. Cost: $20.
Reservations are necessary and must be sent in by Sept. 28.
For more information, or a request for reservation please contact Jane Planisek 440-997-9013 or Susan Hogle 440-993-8422.
