ASHTABULA — The Woman’s Club of Ashtabula County convened their re-opening meeting Oct. 4 for a buffet supper at Guyreino’s Banquet Center.
Thirty-five women, including 10 prospective new members, enjoyed the fellowship, as the group re-organized and discussed upcoming meetings and potential projects.
The Board of Directors was introduced, as well as prospective new members.
Meetings will be held on the first Tuesday of each month. The group does not meet in January or February, June, July and August.
Attendees enjoyed fun and laughter before the evening came to a close, with prizes for “Ice Breaker” games handed out.
The Nov. 1 meeting will include guest speaker Tina Stasiewski from Ashtabula County Medical Center and will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Guyreino’s Banquet Center, West Avenue, Ashtabula. Light refreshments will be served. A $5 fee is charged at the door to cover expenses.
The Woman’s Club is open to any ladies, 18 years of age or older, who reside or work in Ashtabula County. They are a group of women with passion to enjoy the fellowship and help others in this area. If you would like to attend, call board members, Jane Planisek (440) 997-9013 or Susan Hogle (440) 993-8422.
The Dec. 6 meeting will be a Holiday Celebration with Valerie Marini, vocalist and entertainer.
