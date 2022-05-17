ASHTABULA — Boating season is here and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District is reminding boaters in Ashtabula Harbor that there’s a submerged 1,500-linear-foot stone wall along the inside of the harbor’s east breakwater.
The top of the submerged stone wall is about one to two feet below the water level. The wall creates an enclosed space not designed for boater access. For safety, boaters should stay in the bounds of the federal navigation channel until outside the harbor.
“We know everyone is eager for better weather and to get out on the lake and Ashtabula River,” City Manager Jim Timonere said. “We remind people there is ‘no wake’ while in the Ashtabula River and to be cautious of kayakers and other smaller vessels enjoying the water. We want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable time this season.”
The wall forms an L-shape, following the same southeasterly direction of the outermost segment of the east breakwater, for about 1,000 feet heading toward the shore. It then bends east toward the inner portion of the east breakwater for about 500 feet.
The submerged stone wall was constructed in 2021 as a beneficial use of dredged sediment placement area for the creation of a new wetland ecosystem.
The project is expected to significantly improve the condition of Ashtabula Harbor for native plants and animals, as well as area residents and visitors to the waterfront.
The project is being conducted in close coordination with the Ashtabula City Port Authority, Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
