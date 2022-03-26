As if it wasn’t bad enough that I was diagnosed with cancer in November, now our precious pup, Darwin, has cancer.
Yes, faithful readers, our one-eyed Jack Russell terrier is in the Cancer Club, along with myself and my dear friend, Jim.
It’s discouraging.
Hubby and I noticed a lump on Darwin’s hip about a month ago, but we didn’t act right away because Darwin is 15 years old now. Seems like all of us “old folks” are getting lumpier as we age.
Darwin had two lumps removed six months ago, but they were fatty tumors. We suspected this was a fatty tumor, too.
We were wrong.
After consulting with our veterinarian, we have decided against surgery because the tumor is large, embedded in his muscle, too close to other vital parts and it would probably just grow back. We hope and pray he has months, or even a year more with us.
The good news is that it doesn’t seem to bother him yet. Sometimes Darwin limps on that leg, but faithful readers will recall he lost his eye and hurt that leg as a puppy when he ran into the road and a big truck rolled him on the asphalt, but thankfully, the tires missed him.
Hubby spent $2,000 on vet bills to save our sweet pup and it was worth every penny. Even an old skinflint like Hubby will admit it.
Up until now, Darwin has aged well.
Sure, he’s slow to get moving in the morning, but once he goes outside and does his business, he prances back to the house like he’s accomplished something big. It’ quite comical.
He also likes to go outside and bark at nothing in particular, just announcing his presence.
I love Darwin because he’s a sweet boy and never mean to Delightful Granddaughter no matter how much she mauled him when she was little.
Delightful Granddaughter loves Darwin because he was her playmate. We actually got Darwin for Delightful Granddaughter when she was 5 years old. Faithful readers may recall she told everyone she was going to marry Darwin until a first-grade classmate told her “it’s illegal to marry dogs.”
But, most of all, Hubby loves Darwin. He’s the son he never had. That may sound silly to people who don’t have dogs, but it’s true.
Darwin is an incredible companion to us all and we will do all we can to keep him going as long as he’s not in pain.
People may argue on a spiritual level whether dogs go to heaven, but to me, God had a plan for dogs. They touch us deeply, and provide us with comfort that we may not get elsewhere. This is especially true when we are sick.
Petting Darwin while recovering from surgery helped me feel better.
When Jim is having a bad cancer day, his dog, JoJo, lays down beside him in bed and puts her head on his chest. It’s quite comforting, he says.
Our relationships with dogs are often no less substantial than our relationships with other people, and I have to imagine that there will be a home for Darwin (and the other beloved dogs I’ve lost) in heaven.
Several years ago, when my Aunt Mary Ellen was dying, she told me she saw an angel and Callie, my mother’s deceased dog whom my aunt loved, waiting for her. She died the next day.
I believe Callie and an angel were there, waiting to take her home.
“The dog is the most faithful of animals and would be much esteemed were it not so common. Our Lord God has made His greatest gifts the commonest.” – Martin Luther
