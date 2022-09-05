ASHTABULA — The new Riverbend Hotel and Suites in the historic Ashtabula Harbor is under construction, with a scheduled opening in late July 2023.
The $11 million project is being developed by Riverbend Hotel LLC, a partnership consisting of local entrepreneurs Larry Laurello and Pete Huggins, as well as Todd Canter, an Ashtabula native.
Canter, a former executive with LaSalle Investment Management (Securities), talked to city officials back in 2018 with a desire to invest in his hometown.
City Manager Jim Timonere suggested a boutique hotel in the city’s historic harbor, which draws tourists and locals with its eclectic shops, wine bars and fine dining.
The hotel will be managed by Emerald Hospitality and operated under a long-term franchise agreement with Wyndham Hotels & Resort’s Trademark brand.
“We are delighted to bring this transformational project to fruition and to have Emerald Hospitality and Wyndham Hotels as our operating and franchise partners,” Canter said. “I am grateful for the resiliency of my partners and a host of others who made it possible to get this 43-room hotel under construction and ready for opening in the summer of 2023. I believe the rooftop bar and event center will be unequaled and will offer the best views of the harbor and the lake in the region.”
Situated on the bend of the Ashtabula River and steps from the shores of Lake Erie, the Riverbend Hotel & Suites will be a gateway to Ohio wine and covered bridge country, Canter said.
Designed for travelers seeking distinctive, attainable accommodations in sought-after destinations, each hotel within the Trademark Collection by Wyndham brand maintains its own unique attributes, making the Riverbend Hotel & Suites a natural fit for the brand. The brand recently celebrated its five-year anniversary, and has been on a steady growth trajectory with more than 150 hotels open.
“This hotel will be a great addition to the Trademark Collection brand, and when it opens, it will expand experiences for everyday travelers while further enhancing Ashtabula’s Historic District,” said Chip Ohlsson, chief development officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, in a prepared statement. “It’s been delightful to work with Larry Laurello, Pete Huggins and Todd Canter on a project that will create an experience for guests to enjoy the city’s prime location and spectacular panoramic views of the Ashtabula Harbor.”
In addition to luxuriously styled guest rooms and suites, guests will be able to experience the buzz of the lobby café that will offer a selection of local provisions, fresh baked goods, specialty house coffee and tea and snacks. Hotel guests will also be able to enjoy regional wine and spirits and it is expected to be the area’s only rooftop bar where guests will have plenty of opportunities to sample the area’s best flavors. The rooftop bar and event center will offer spectacular views of the bascule lift bridge rising over the Ashtabula River and will accommodate parties up to 175 people.
“I am truly grateful that Larry Laurello, Pete Huggins and Todd Canter are willing to invest in the City of Ashtabula,” Timonere said. “The Riverbend Hotel project is a much-needed addition to our historic Harbor and will transform tourism to Bridge Street. The economic impact of this development will not only touch our local merchants, but many businesses in Ashtabula County. We cannot thank these entrepreneurs enough for bringing this much needed asset to our City.”
