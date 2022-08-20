Can you put a price on a great school superintendent or other school administrators? The Ashtabula County Educational Service Center has, to the tune of $142,800.
In fact, what the Star Beacon found in area school administrators’ salaries may surprise you.
William Niemi, president of the Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education, said the higher pay is worth it in order to find an effective superintendent who is a visionary, multi-skilled, knowledgeable, communicative, ambitious and committed to the job, district, students and community.
“These are the skills I believe a great superintendent must have,” Niemi said.
Members of local school boards also take into consideration a candidate’s education, he said. Data indicate most superintendents hold doctorate degrees or at least have taken classes towards one.
In Ashtabula County, the highest paid administrator is Michael Candela, superintendent of the Ashtabula County Educational Service Center, who makes $142,800 a year.
Candela started at the ACESC three years ago, coming from Pymatuning Valley Local Schools, where he served as superintendent.
The ACESC coordinates curriculum for the county’s public schools, assists with certification and licensure, alternative schools (Building Bridges), gifted education and a school for developmentally disabled students (Happy Hearts). The ACESC also offers cooperative purchasing for the county schools, helps districts fill administrative vacancies and administers criminal background checks.
The superintendent of the largest school district in the county — Ashtabula Area City Schools — is not at the top of the county’s pay scale.
Mark Potts was hired Feb. 20, 2018 to serve as Ashtabula’s interim superintendent and soon after, he was appointed superintendent. Last year, Potts made a slightly more than $111,000.
He gave the board his notice six months ago to pursue other interests. He will be leaving AACS with three years on his contract.
Even with the help of Candela and the ACESC, Niemi said the board of education couldn’t find what they believed to be a suitable replacement. Potts agreed to serve a short time as interim superintendent.
Whoever takes over Potts’ job will be responsible for about 3,150 students on two large campuses and seven school buildings.
Not far behind Candela is Ashtabula County Technical and Career Campus Superintendent Scott Wludyga, who receives $128,000 a year.
A-Tech serves about 650 students from all over Ashtabula County who have a choice of 20 different programs in which to learn skills to prepare them for the job market. A-Tech also offers several workforce development programs for adults.
Buckeye Local Schools Superintendent Patrick Colucci’s salary is $125,400, but he receives an extra $30,000 to serve as director of operations, as well as superintendent. The Board of Education has said combining two jobs saves the district money.
Geneva Area City Schools Superintendent Terri Hrina-Treharn takes home $122,400 a year.
Buckeye boasts about 1,665 students compared to Geneva’s 2,080 students. However, Colucci has been with Buckeye since March 2016, and Geneva hired Hrina-Treharn just last year.
Conneaut’s Superintendent, Lori Riley, makes $109,300 a year. She’s been with the district for six years.
In the county seat, Jefferson Area Local Schools Superintendent John Montanaro takes home $119,000. Jefferson boasts about 1,500 students on three campuses.
“I’ve been doing it for 10 years,” Montanaro said. “When I started I was making $92,000.”
Longtime Grand Valley Superintendent William Nye takes home $124,000 a year, while Pymatuning Valley’s superintendent, Christopher Edison, makes $107,100. Edison has been with PV for three years, while Nye came on board Grand Valley in 2007.
All of the educators contacted by the Star Beacon pointed out that salaries can vary widely depending on the city, education, certifications, additional skills, and the number of years the superintendent has spent in his or her profession.
But other administrators in area school districts take home nearly $100,000 a year, as well.
Buckeye pays its special education supervisor $95,000 a year, and another $20,000 for serving as principal, too.
In general, Buckeye principals make between $74,000 and $97,000 a year.
A man who wears many hats in Ashtabula Area City School District is Mark Astorino, who serves as treasurer/chief financial officer and director of operations — all for $108,500 a year.
AACS also boasts a relatively new position — a diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator, RoLesia Holman, who makes $86,400 a year. The new diversity position is a first in Ashtabula County.
