The need is greater than ever Salvation Army starts giving season before Christmas this year

ASHTABULA — With the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and just 75 days until Christmas, the Salvation Army faces another challenging season of need.
The Salvation Army of Northeast and Northwest Ohio is calling on everyone to help individuals and families overcome the threat of eviction and hunger this holiday season.
Social services organizations like the Salvation Army worked tirelessly to provide help and hope during the pandemic, but the recovery is slow and needs are great this holiday season.
“With the resurgence of COVID-19, the Salvation Army of Northeast and Northwest Ohio anticipates requests this holiday season for service to increase by as much as 125 percent over pre-pandemic levels,” said Major Cindy-Lou Drummond, divisional commander of the Salvation Army of Northeast Ohio. “With the public’s generosity, the Salvation Army will continue to provide help and hope for thousands of individuals and families in need.”
Last year, the Salvation Army of Northeast and Northwest Ohio served more than 3.6 million meals, and made Christmas possible for more than 212,000 families. It also provided more than 229,000 nights of shelter, and supported 6,600 individuals with utility assistance.
“Now more than ever, The Salvation Army needs everyone’s help,” Ashtabula City Council President John Roskovics said. “Because of the lingering effects of the pandemic, I imagine once again the need this year will be great. Let’s hope their efforts are successful and many will be helped.”
The following options are available for those wishing to support their neighbors in need:
• Enlist in Love’s Army with a sustaining gift of $25 per month;
• Visit SalvationArmyOhio.Org and sign up to volunteer at a red kettle site or distribute Angel Tree gifts to children in need;
• Donate digitally with Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal and Venmo at any red kettle site;
• Ask Amazon Alexa to donate by saying, “Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army,” then specifying the amount, and
• Provide new toys and clothing through the Salvation Army Angel Tree for local children of families in need.
The Salvation Army is applying national safety protocols at all red kettles to ensure the safety of bell ringers, donors and partners
“Every donation helps hope march on for those in need, and all gifts stay within the community in which they are given,” Drummond said.
Visit SalvationArmyOhio.org to donate or learn more about how you can help this year.
Anyone in need of services or who knows someone in need, should visit SalvationArmyOhio.org to find the nearest location.
