ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula County District Library is a resource for residents looking for home improvement ideas and instructions.
There are books on room design and remodeling, home repair, gardening and fencing, as well as online resources.
“The Ashtabula County District Library is ready for home improvement projects — we have books on DIY topics from plumbing to drywall and everything in between,” said Michael Thornton, the ACDL’s digital branch manager. “We also have the Home Improvement Reference Center database that can be accessed online for free with an ACDL library card.”
Patrons visiting the library’s website at acdl.info can access a number of databases at www.acdl.info/databases under the “DIY and Tech” category.
“The Home Improvement Reference Center is an especially helpful resource full of popular and professional how-to articles covering a variety of topics related to landscaping and gardening, home renovation and home maintenance,” said Rebecca Moisio, marketing and community relations director.
The library also offers a variety of videos, electronic books and audio books.
ACDL Libraries are open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Home delivery is available for free for all ACDL patrons. Call 440-466-4521 (Geneva) for more information.
The Ashtabula Public Library is at 4335 Park Ave., Ashtabula. For more information, call 440-997-9341.
