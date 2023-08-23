SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — As students across Ashtabula County return to school, the Lantern of Saybrook sent students and teachers back to the classroom with much-needed supplies.
Lantern employee, Missy Thomas, delivered a big box of markers, crayons, glue, folders and other school items to the Ashtabula Lakeside Elementary Campus on Friday.
“Ashtabula Area City Schools are incredibly appreciative of the Lantern of Saybrook for their generous donations for our AACS students,” said Lisa Love, an AACS teacher, whose mother resides at the facility.
