image_50731265 (1).JPG

Left to right, Lantern of Saybrook employee, Missy Thomas, and Ashtabula Area City Schools teacher, Lisa Love, carry a box of school supplies that the Lantern collected for AACS students.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — As students across Ashtabula County return to school, the Lantern of Saybrook sent students and teachers back to the classroom with much-needed supplies.

Lantern employee, Missy Thomas, delivered a big box of markers, crayons, glue, folders and other school items to the Ashtabula Lakeside Elementary Campus on Friday.

“Ashtabula Area City Schools are incredibly appreciative of the Lantern of Saybrook for their generous donations for our AACS students,” said Lisa Love, an AACS teacher, whose mother resides at the facility.

