ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula Township Park Commission was established in 1906 by a law passed by the Ohio legislature in 1904.
It is a township park owned and funded by the property owners of Ashtabula Township, and governed by a board of park commissioners.
The park commission is permitted by law to establish and enforce rules and regulations to operate the park system.
Lake Shore Park and Indian Trails Park are open to the public, regardless of residency. However, all park patrons must comply and abide by the rules established by the park commissioners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.