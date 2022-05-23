The unofficial start to summer will be a busy one this year as AAA predicts nearly 40 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend.
This is an increase of 8.3 percent over 2021, bringing travel volumes almost in line with those in 2017.
Air travel continues to rebound, up 25 percent over last year, the second-largest increase since 2010. With volumes closing in on pre-pandemic levels, AAA urges travelers to book now and remember flexibility is key this year.
“Based on our projections, more Americans will be taking to the roads and skies this Memorial Day weekend than in the last several years,” said Bevi Powell, senior vice president, AAA East Central. “People are looking forward to that special trip spending time with family and friends.”
Air travel volume, which began to rally at Thanksgiving, will hit levels just shy of 2019, with 3 million people expected to take to the skies this Memorial Day weekend. In fact, the percentage of people traveling by air will surpass the 2019 levels of 7.5 percent with 7.7 percent of travelers choosing air travel as their preferred mode.
This year’s forecast marks the second-highest single-year increase in travelers since 2010 [2021 was the highest], bringing volumes almost in line with pre-pandemic levels. Despite historic gas prices surpassing the $4 mark, about 35 million people plan to travel by car, up 4.6 percent over last year.
A greater portion of travelers are opting for air and other modes of travel than in previous years. Car travel fell from 92 percent last year to 89 percent this year, a slight indication that higher prices at the pump are having an impact on how people choose to travel this Memorial Day. Regardless of which mode they choose, travelers should prepare for a busy holiday weekend.
Plan, plan and then plan some more. Book travel plans now — the earlier the better to lock in the best rate and any discounts for pre-paying in full. Flights, car rentals, accommodations, tours, cruises and other activities are in high demand and availability is filling up. Prices are already skewing higher, and with greater demand, finding last-minute deals is unlikely. AAA finds:
Air—The average lowest airfare is 6 percent more than last year at $184/ticket, with Saturday being the most expensive day to fly and Monday the least.
Hotels—Mid-range hotel rates have increased about 42 percent, with the average lowest nightly rates ranging between approximately $199 — $257/night for AAA Approved Hotels.
Car Rentals—Daily car rental rates have decreased 16 percent compared to last year, with the average lowest rate coming in at $100/day.
Based on AAA booking data, Thursday, May 26 is shaping up to be the busiest day for air travel during the Memorial Day travel period [May 26 – May 30] with Monday being the lightest. For those hitting the road, Thursday and Friday are anticipated to be peak traffic days. AAA suggests reducing stress by:
• Arriving at the airport at least two hours early for domestic flights and three hours for international.
• Booking a flight during non-peak travel periods to cut down on wait times.
• Hitting the road when there is less traffic and allowing extra travel time.
For the 35 million Americans hitting the road, it’s always advisable to get vehicles road-trip ready with a full vehicle inspection.
AAA expects to respond to over 388,000 calls for help over the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Have key vehicle components checked like the battery, fuel system, tires, brakes and fluid levels and make sure to have a fully-stocked vehicle emergency kit.
INRIX predicts drivers will encounter the longest travel delays before the holiday weekend, particularly during the afternoons on May 26 and May 27. Drivers in major U.S. metros could experience double the travel times compared to a normal trip.
“Even with a significant increase in gas prices, we expect a large jump in holiday driving compared to the last few years”, says Bob Pishue, transportation analyst, INRIX. “Drivers should expect congestion on major roadways around big cities and popular destinations. Knowing when and where congestion will build can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic.”
For area residents who would rather stay home than fight the crowds, there’s plenty to do in Ashtabula County:
• Ashtabula’s Memorial Day parade, following an 11 a.m. patriotic service at Veterans Park.
This year, Lakeside High School’s Director of Instrumental Music, David P. Roth, and student leaders from Lakeside High are coordinating the parade.
The parade will start at noon May 30, beginning at West 48th Street, north on Main Avenue, turning west onto West 42nd Street, and then back up Park Avenue, ending at the Municipal Building parking lot.
Children and adults are encouraged to dress in patriotic colors and wave small flags.
• Hartsgrove Township Fire Department will host a Memorial Day pancake breakfast, starting at 7 a.m. May 30.
• A Memorial Day Lift Bridge 5K will be held from 1-3:30 p.m. May 30 at 1006 Bridge St., Ashtabula.
• The Village of Jefferson Memorial Day Parade begins at 11 a.m. May 30.
• The Kelloggsville Heritage Committee will host the 63rd annual Memorial Day parade and service at 10 a.m. May 30, beginning at Kelloggsville United Methodist Church and ending at Monroe Kelloggsville Cemetery. The Edgewood High School band, Monroe Fire Department, flower girls and their escorts and old cars will participate in the parade. There will be special music by the EHS band, with vocals by Justin Thompson and Ray Coy. Local educator, Alan Runyan, will be the speaker. Two achievement awards will be presented to local residents. Everyone is invited.
• The veterans of Madison will host a solemn Memorial Day to remember heroes of the Armed Forces, who died serving their country, starting with a flag-raising ceremony a American Legion Posts 112 and 601, and VFW Post 8548.
Services will be held at all Madison community cemeteries, followed by a flyover at 10:55 a.m., and a parade down Main Street at 11 a.m. May 30. The parade will travel to Madison Village Park. Guest speaker will be retired CSM Mark Woodworth. At the conclusion of the services, wreaths will be placed on the Soldiers and Sailors Monument, followed by a rifle salute and raising of the flag full staff.
