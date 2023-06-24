An Ashtabula native hopes her culinary skills will win her $25,000, an appearance in a national magazine and help her achieve her dreams.
Teresa Taylor, 38, made the Top 20 as a participant in Chef Carla Hall’s Favorite Chef Competition, where one contestant will be chosen by the public to win the cash prize, a advertisement in Taste of Home Magazine, and the opportunity to cook alongside Hall.
Taylor, a mother of three boys and an online student at Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, hopes to win the 2023 Favorite Chef title.
“Cooking is my life, my passion, my gift,” she said. “This is a public voting competition and I’m reaching out to my community for support.”
Voting for round two ends at 7 p.m. June 29, where only the top 15 contestants will advance.
Taylor’s ultimate goal is to own and operate her own food truck and catering service.
Last year, she collaborated with Barri’s Tacos Locos and, for the past three years, she cooked Mother’s Day dinners so local moms wouldn’t have to cook, she said.
“My inspiration for cooking goes far back to being a young girl helping my great-granny shuck corn and snap fresh beans from the garden,” she said. “But honestly, my family and my community have supported me, loved me and encouraged me. I am humbly grateful to have so many people stand 10 toes behind me and support my dreams/goals on this culinary journey.”
When Taylor is in the kitchen, she likes to get creative.
“My very first creation was something I call peanut butter bread and it was made out of five ingredients,” she said, laughing. “Let’s just say it wasn’t a big hit. My siblings still laugh about it.”
These days, her favorite dish to make is cheesecake.
“I love experimenting with different flavor combinations, unconventional crusts and decorating just makes it even more fun,” she said. “Seeing such a simple dessert transformed into a confectionary dream in multiple ways is what draws in the crowd. You can literally taste the love I put into it just melt all over your tastebuds.”
Some of her personal recipes are fan favorites with family members living in Ashtabula: honey garlic dipped fish, smoked macaroni and cheese, and any of her Spanish dishes.
“I formed Tee’s Cuisine LLC as part of my curriculum, however, that’s my dream,” she said. “I’m very confident my food truck/catering service would be another great addition to our community.”
As for the cooking contest, Hall is guiding Taylor and the other competitors on their Favorite Chef journey. Taylor said she’s taking in all of Hall’s tips and tricks of the trade.
Hall’s debut as a first-rate chef on Bravo TV’s “Top Chef Season 5,” was a big hit as she entertained audiences with her wit and knowledge, according to her website.
“To win the $25,000 prize would be the starting foundation to becoming a food truck owner,” Taylor said. “I am a full-time culinary arts student and have been balancing between my studies, motherhood and wanting to branch out as a business owner.”
Taylor would not only like to have her own food truck and catering business, but participate in community events and donate to local nonprofit organizations, she said.
“More importantly, I would like to establish a form of generational wealth for my kids and family, a legacy they can be proud of,” she said.
Anyone wishing to help Taylor be the next Favorite Chef, can make a tax-deductible donation by going to https://favchef.com/2023/teresa-taylor
Donations go the James Beard Foundation, which is striving to celebrate, support, and elevate the people behind it. Since 1986, the foundation has been working to create a more equitable and sustainable future in the restaurant industry through annual awards, industry and community-focused initiatives and programs, advocacy, partnerships and national events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.