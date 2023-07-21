The Grand River Valley has become a major destination for wine lovers who have become hooked on visits to the area and all it has to offer.
“The wineries are, after Lake Erie, the main reason people come to Ashtabula County,” said Ashtabula County Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Stephanie Siegel.
“It drives economic development in Ashtabula County,” Siegel said.
The grape growing area just south of Interstate 90 in Harpersfield Township and Madison continues to grow with new wineries entering the market.
Tourists who visit the area to sample wine and enjoy the unique properties help other businesses, Siegel said.
She said other businesses benefit from the wine industry because people want to get something to eat, enjoy the outdoors or go fishing.
Siegel said wineries have done a remarkable job of providing unique experiences that bring people back.
One of the events that drives tourism is the Ice Wine Festival that occurs throughout the month of March. Ice wine is especially sweet and the festival comes at a time when people are sick of being cooped up inside. It draws people from all over the region.
Local grape growers said there used to be a time off for wineries, but the production of ice wine and the desire to keep interest in the area high has made wine a year-round industry.
Even Christmas is not an absolute time of recovery as the ideal temperature range for harvesting grapes for ice wine occurred in 2022 on Christmas Eve.
Siegel said a new winery recently opened in the former St. Joseph Winery just west of the Ashtabula County line in Madison Township.
Baci Winery opened in early May, after a renovation project, said General Manager Ray Kristosik.
“It’s going well. I am very excited,” he said.
The food there is Italian-based with pizza, pasta and panini sandwiches.
“It was a nine-month process. We rebuilt the tasting room and built a new production facility and a new patio,” he said.
