With the Antique Engine Show in Wayne Township going on this weekend, I couldn’t help but remember one of my most embarrassing moments.
Oh sure, I have dribbled coffee on my shirt, fell down the stairs and tripped on a rug. But, I have to say, having a banner of toilet paper sticking out of my pants tops them all.
It happened many years ago while Hubby and I were camping at the Antique Engine Show.
I’m sure every lady reading this column can relate to my public bathroom habit of placing several long sheets of toilet paper on the toilet seat before perching my derriere on top.
I might add this ritual is for sanitary purposes and is as old as the family outhouse.
Well, early one morning, I staggered out of our tent with my toothbrush and wash cloth in hand. My eyes weren’t quite open all the way, but I made my way to the ladies restroom.
I proceeded into the toilet stall and performed the toilet paper ritual before taking a seat. Afterwards, I pulled up my elastic-waisted shorts, washed my hands and face, brushed my teeth and proceeded along the main path back to our tent.
On the way, I stopped to chat with a few antique tractor owners about the day’s upcoming events.
I noticed several people smiling at me but I just thought everyone was being friendly.
Back at the tent, Hubby was cooking breakfast.
Instead of “Good morning,” he greeted me with “Why do you have toilet paper sticking out of your ---?”
WHAT??!!
I turned and looked at my behind and, to my horror, a long banner of toilet paper was sticking out of the top of my shorts, waving in the summer breeze.
I COULD HAVE DIED.
The tissue issue must have occurred when I pulled up my pants.
OH NO!
Being the supportive (haha!) spouse that he is, Hubby laughed. In fact, he roared.
I wanted to cry but his hilarity was contagious and, soon, I was laughing along with him.
We had fun coming up with what people must have been thinking as I walked by with a streamer of white toilet paper flowing from my behind:
• Why does the Star Beacon reporter have toilet paper sticking out of her pants?
• Oh! That poor woman. Should we tell her? No, let’s not.
• Better her than me.
• Look at that! Hahahahaha!
Staff writer Shelley Terry has since placed this memory in a mental drawer containing her many humiliations.
