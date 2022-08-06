It’s my favorite time of year!
Tuesday marks the beginning of the 176th Ashtabula County Fair, promising to create memories for those involved just as it has every year since its beginning.
The fair is a special time and place for the hardworking and outstanding youth who participate in 4-H and Future Farmers of America.
There will be memories of blue ribbons, championship awards, special animals and especially of their friends and the adults who guided them along the way.
While I can’t remember where I left my phone, my memories of my fair experiences and the fun I had as a kid are vivid.
Every morning, I would wake up early and my mom would drop me off at the fairgrounds on her way to work so I could feed and care for my 4-H animals.
Back in those days, and even today, the county fair is one of the highlights of my summer. I still enjoy entering my flowers and garden vegetables to be judged at the fair. The thrill of a blue ribbon never dies.
It all started way back when I was 12 and joined the Beef-A-Teers 4-H Club with a Hereford steer I named Sancho after a Disney movie featuring a steer of the same name. Sancho was a good steer. He was manageable — that is until the steer parade.
Back in the 1960s, somebody got the bright idea of having 4-H’ers parade their steers in front of the grandstand. Just as Sancho and I approached the grandstand, the spectators started to applaud, scaring Sancho and he took off!
I don’t know why I didn’t let go of the leash, but I didn’t and Sancho dragged me on my stomach as we passed the grandstand. I finally let go and he ran off towards the west end exit of the fairgrounds.
Luckily, a friend was working the gate and grabbed Sancho as he loped by.
Despite the dragging incident, I loved Sancho and cried when I sold him at the market livestock sale. I refused to eat beef for a few weeks in protest.
The next year, I vowed not to get attached to my steers, Wilbur and Orville. Wilbur, a Hereford, was docile, but Orville, a Santa Gertrudis, was wide-eyed and wild. Trying to tame him to lead was impossible.
During our first run on the farm he dragged me over the manure spreader filled with manure.
Again, you ask, why didn’t I let go of the leash? I don’t know.
The next year, my parents thought pigs might be easier for me to manage. I won’t pretend I was happy about the switch because showing pigs wasn’t cool, but I soon discovered pigs are smart and social animals.
To show the pigs, our 4-H leaders taught us to use canes and try to keep the pig walking in a line between ourselves and the judge. Yeah, right.
The first year, my Hampshire pig, Francis, won reserve champion. I got a good price for her at the market livestock sale.
That was pretty exciting but once again, I let myself get attached to Francis and cried when I had to sell her. I refused to eat pork for a few weeks in protest.
In 1973, when I was 16, I did my part for women’s lib and entered the tractor pull. I was the first female to ever enter the pull and I won my division. Now that was fun!
From then on, a few of my smart-aleck classmates, including the boy I now call Hubby, called me “Tractor Girl.”
These days, I look at the county fair as a reunion of old friends and an opportunity to make memories with Delightful Granddaughter.
You don’t need to walk a pig, lead a wild steer or enter the tractor pull to go. Just enjoy the fair!
Look for staff writer Shelley Terry at the fair and stop and say hello.
