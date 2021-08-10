JEFFERSON — Now in its 175th year, the Ashtabula County Fair is packed with shows and activities sure to please both young and old during its six-day run, which begins today.
While the fair is known as a place for the agricultural community to display its goods and talents, there are many more things to enjoy, such as fair food, two Demolition Derbys, a youth parade, rodeo, tractor pulls, contests for children and horse shows.
Monday morning, the fairgrounds were abuzz with activity — people dropping off photographs and artwork, needlepoint and quilts and flowers and vegetables from their gardens, all hoping to win a blue ribbon.
Many exhibitors said the unusually rainy summer dampened their gardens this year, so Janet Woodard, who spent Monday placing competition vegetables in the Grange Building, didn’t know what to expect, she said.
“So far, so good,” she said.
Volunteers at the Holstein Club’s booth geared up for a week of serving their always-popular milkshakes and cheese sandwiches.
In the animal barns, 4-H’ers and Future Farmers of America stayed busy caring for their animal projects, which included sheep, steers, goats, pigs, ducks, chickens, turkeys, rabbits, horses and more.
Jenna Hoyt, 4-H Youth Development Extension Educator for Ashtabula County, said fair-goers will get to see more animals at the fair this year.
Across Poplar Street on the west side of the fairgrounds, Fair Board member, Jake Rice, said he was busy helping the equestrians get their horses signed up for competition. Saddle horse/jumping kicks off at 9 a.m. today in the arena.
Fair Board member, Sue Stockwell, stayed busy checking all the barns, making sure check-ins were operating smoothly. As speed superintendent, Stockwell’s big fair days are Thursday and Friday when harness racing draws a crowd to the grandstand and the pari-mutuel betting building.
Several 4-H members bathed and groomed their animals as workers from Lisko Amusements set up about a dozen rides, including the Zipper, UFO, dragon roller coaster, Truck Stop, bounce houses, a mini-merry-go-round and carnival games.
“The Lisko family takes pride in having a variety of safe, yet fun rides and attractions for all ages,” according to the family’s website. Lisko is based in Lowellville, Ohio.
Free shows expected to delight crowds include Cracker Jack the clown, a dog show, local bands, and Jungle Terry and his menagerie of animals.
In addition, the fair board has hired more than 80 people to work the gates, parking and directing traffic.
Today is Senior Citizens Day. Fair-gowers ages 62 years and older get in for $1 all day. Regular admission is $8, and children ages 4 years and younger get in free every day. Rides by Lisko Amusements will be open 1-5 p.m. and 6-11 p.m.
The fair kicks off at 9 a.m. today with a flag raising ceremony at the grandstand, and Junior Fair fancy poultry and dairy steer shows in the Kaszar Show Barn.
At 11 a.m., bicycle decorating and races will take place in front of the grandstand.
Equine Royalty will be crowned at noon in the Saddle Horse Arena.
A frog jump is planned for 1 p.m. in front of the grandstand, and at 2:30 p.m., the Junior Fair llama and alpaca show is scheduled in the Draft Horse Ring. The draft horse driving competition will take place at 4 p.m. in the Saddle Horse Complex.
The Junior Fair’s Royal Court and Youth Parade begins at 5:30 p.m., starting on Poplar Street and ending in front of the grandstand, where the 2021 fair queen, prince and princess will be crowned.
The 4-H Style Revue will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Expo Center.
The grandstand will get a lot noisier at 8:30 p.m. with Junior Fair Barnyard Olympics, where youth and senior teams will compete in a hay bale toss, barn chores races, and more. Admission to the grandstand is free.
Sponsor of the day is Ashtabula County Nursing and Rehab Center.
