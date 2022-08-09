JEFFERSON — Step right up! The Ashtabula County Fair is back in town for the 176th year.
The fair runs today through Sunday with shows and events happening all day every day.
A youth parade and crowning of fair royalty kicked off the festivities Monday evening in front of the grandstand — an event usually held on Tuesday, the first day of the fair.
Scheduling issues pushed the parade and crowning a day early in order to offer fairgoers two demolition derbies, two country music concerts, a motorcycle circus and truck and tractor pulls.
Parents, grandparents, families and friends of parade participants filled the grandstand to watch the one-hour long parade, followed by crowning of fair royalty.
Travis Luce, 17, of Andover was crowned king, and Emily Richards, 18, of Ashtabula walked away with the queen’s crown.
Brooke Myers, 17, of Conneaut was crowned queen’s first attendant.
Violet Luce, 13, of Andover was named princess and Gregory Babb, 14, of Andover was named prince.
Last year’s queen, Rachel Jones, wished the new royalty well.
“My favorite part of being queen was making friends with other royalty from around the county,” she said.
The parade featured the 95-member Jefferson Area High School Marching Band, playing the National Anthem for the crowd.
The Junior Fair theme, Monsters on the Midway, was played out on several of the floats, designed by 4-H clubs.
Several baton twirling groups put on a show, much to the delight of the grandstand crowd.
Lorraine Rennick of Ashtabula said she came out to see her granddaughters march in the parade with the Emerald City Twirlers.
The Lakers Gold Pride Marching Band from Pymatuning Valley High School received loud cheers from the audience.
Streets Family Farm sponsored this year’s parade. Floral artist, Josh Woodard of Pierpont, provided the girls with floral bouquets and the boys with boutonnieres.
In addition to a few scheduling changes, fairgoers will find the commercial vendors in the Expo Building and the school and 4-H Clubs’ exhibit booths in the Commercial Building.
Meghann Stell from Community Action said she was happy to hear of the move because the Expo Building boasts air conditioning.
Stell was one of hundreds of people at the fairgrounds Monday morning, setting up booths, dropping off artwork, photographs, crafts, canned goods, garden vegetables, cakes, needlepoint, wine, honey and flowers.
Janet Woodard, fair board member Randy Woodard’s wife, spent Monday placing competition vegetables in the Grange Building.
While parade scheduling and building changes are part of the 2022 fair, Mother Nature behaved as usual Monday morning, dousing the fairgrounds with rain.
“It always rains at the fair,” said Willie Ware, 75, of Andover, who brought his granddaughter’s paintings to enter in the fair.
According to the National Weather Service, rain is expected today, but sunny skies are in the forecast for the remainder of the week.
Workers from Lisko Amusements spent the day setting up about a dozen rides, including some old favorites: Kiddy Ferris Wheel, Big Trucks, Batman cars, the Sea Ray and a new ride called the Scat which resembled a giant Tilt-a-Whirl ride.
Baas, moos and cock-a-doodle-dos could be heard coming from the fairground’s many animal barns, where 4-H’ers prepped and pampered their projects for show.
The official fair opening ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. today with a flag raising.
A bicycle decorating contest, bicycle races and sack races will take place in front of the grandstand stating at 11 a.m.
A frog jump will get hopping at 1 p.m. in front of the grandstand, and at 1 p.m., the junior fair sheep and market goat shows will take place in MAC Arena.
The grandstand will rev up at 7:30 p.m. when participants in the DerbyDog Demolition Derby start their engines. There’s a $5 admission fee required for entrance into the grandstand for the Derby.
The second night of Demolition Derby is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
MORE TO SEE TODAY AT THE FAIR
• Dairy steer and beef feeder show — 9 a.m. Show Arena
• Bicycle decorating and races — 11 a.m. in front of grandstand
• Crowning of equine royalty — noon Saddle Horse Arena
• Frog jump contest — 1 p.m. in front of grandstand
• Draft horse driving competition — 4 p.m,. Saddle Horse Arena
• Thunder Creek Band — 6 p.m. Barnard Pavilion
• Baked good auction — 7 pm. on east end of fairgrounds behind Grange Building
Rides open 1- 5 p.m. and 6-11 p.m.
