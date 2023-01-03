FROM STAFF REPORTS
The Ashtabula Area Ministerial Association will hold the annual Thanksgiving service on Sunday.
The service was originally scheduled for Nov. 20, but had to be canceled due to the weather conditions.
The service will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday at Our Lady of Mt. Caramel Church, with a reception following in the church vestibule.
The following will be recognized with the Cup of Cold Water award for their service in the community: David Thomas, Barbara Klingensmith, and Sub Zero Mission.
