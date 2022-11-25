Any good hunter knows that Thanksgiving is the prequel to deer hunting in Ashtabula County.
This year’s white-tailed deer hunting season will open to adults using guns on the Monday after Thanksgiving for the season’s seven-day run.
White-tailed deer are Ohio’s most popular game animal.
The 2022-23 deer hunting dates are similar to last season, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
As in years past, only one antlered deer may be harvested, regardless of where or how it is taken, and a hunter cannot exceed a county bag limit.
The deer hunting season dates for 2022-23 include:
• Deer archery: Sept. 24, 2022-Feb. 5, 2023.
• Deer gun: Nov. 28-Dec. 4, 2022; Dec. 17-18, 2022.
• Deer muzzleloader: Jan. 7-10, 2023.
Hunting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset.
More information about hunting season can be found on the Ohio Department of Natural Resources website, where hunting licenses also can be purchased.
