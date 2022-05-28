I don’t know if I will ever retire.
Frankly, the idea of spending 24/7 with Hubby is a bit frightening. Why? On weekends, we tend to get on each other’s nerves.
For years, Hubby’s work schedule has had him out of the house at sunrise, returning after sundown. That’s worked out beautifully.
When he’s home with me 24/7, it can get a bit ugly. Believe it or not, I can get on his nerves! Unbelievable, right?
First of all, I talk out loud to myself ... a lot.
I may mutter, “How did that happen?” or “Where are my glasses?” or “Who took the remote?”
I know the idea that I talk all the time is shocking to faithful readers, co-workers and former teachers.
I also talk out loud to our border collie, Britney, and she understands me.
I ask her, “Do you want to go out?” “Do you want a treat?” “Come sit by mommy.”
She wags her tail and happily follows me around the house. If only Hubby was so agreeable.
Apparently, all this annoys Hubby. He says, “Can you keep it down? I don’t need a running commentary!”
“What about you? You’re not always pleasant to live with! You’re a hoarder,” I say. (If you could see his man cave, garage, barn and basement, you would agree.)
Hubby looks incredulous. “I’m not a hoarder. Hoarders collect junk. All my stuff is worth money!”
I shoot back, “Is a dilapidated camper converted into a chicken coop worth money?”
He waves me away, with, “You’ll see!”
We will see, all right!
Sure, I love Hubby (most of the time), but let’s do the math.
For all of our married life both of us have worked outside the home. That takes up anywhere from eight to 14, or more, hours a day. Subtract sleep, travel to work time and other away time and in reality I see Hubby for probably five hours a day — even less when he works overtime. When we retire, that figure can easily triple.
Add in projects he plans for us to work on together, and we may drive each other crazy.
Let me explain: He’s very mechanically inclined, good with tools and it’s his way or the highway.
Let’s just say I am more of a free spirit. I’m creative, outgoing and when it comes to projects, I’m usually of little or no help to him.
“It’s like working with a handicapped person!” he says.
I do best at domestic chores: laundry, dishes, cleaning, cooking, decorating, running errands, as well as mothering and grandmothering. (If you need references, just ask Dear Daughter, Handsome Son or Delightful Granddaughter.)
Yep, all-day togetherness is going to be uncharted territory for sure. Luckily, we have a year or two to figure it all out.
What does staff writer Shelley Terry do when she isn’t writing? She says she loads the washing machine. Write her at sterry@starbeacon.com.
