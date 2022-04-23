It’s prom season and faithful readers know what that means — thousands of hormonal teenagers are on the look-out for the coolest tuxedos and hottest gowns ever.
With this in mind, I decided to take a stroll down memory lane. I dug out my old Jefferson Area High School yearbooks to show Delightful Granddaughter what proms were like in 1974-75.
Boy, did we have a good laugh.
It’s been a long time since I’ve seen that much polyester, plaid, bow ties, ruffled shirts and maxi dresses with bell sleeves.
As for hairstyles, most of my female classmates wore their hair super straight and long (except for me with my God-given unruly curly hair), and the guys donned long hair and bushy sideburns.
Delightful Granddaughter, whose favorite places to shop are thrift stores, disagreed. She said she would love to wear some of those dresses.
She wondered if any of the clothes I wore in the 70s were still in my closet.
I hated to tell her the only apparel I have left from the 70s is my red JAHS Falcon jacket.
“Why don’t you ever wear it to football games?” she asked.
I had to explain how over the past 40-plus years it shrunk while hanging in my closest. It’s strange how I can no longer snap the buttons.
Hubby piped up that he still had some clothes from the 70s, including bell-bottom jeans, a wide white leather belt and his Falcon letterman jacket.
Between us, those all shrunk in his closet a long, long time ago!
Then we got to talking about music in the 70s, perhaps the highlight of the decade.
When Delightful Granddaughter asked us what songs we listened to, Hubby and I both said, “Nights in White Satin” by the Moody Blues.
“Nights in White Satin,” “House of the Rising Sun” by The Animals and “Stairway to Heaven” by Led Zeppelin were played at all of our school dances, especially prom.
My good friend and classmate, Mary Fox, had a brother named David and he and his friends had a high school rock band. They played at our seventh-grade dance in the cafeteria at the old elementary school (demolished several years ago and now known as Giddings Park).
They played “House of the Rising Sun” several times that night. It was obviously No. 1 on their repertoire.
As for dance moves, there was the “fast dance,” which meant you snapped your fingers, flung your arms around a little and tried to move your legs to the beat.
Faithful readers will recall that a few years ago Sis revealed that she and her little friends spied on me through the cafeteria’s glass window during one of our after-school junior high dances. And, they laughed and laughed at my dance moves.
She describes it as “step right, step left, repeat while moving your arms in time with same up and down motion.”
I was much more adept to the “slow dance,” where I held the boys hand with my right hand and placed my left hand on his shoulder while shuffling my feet back and forth.
If I liked the boy, I danced a bit closer — but not too close under the watchful eyes of teacher and parent chaperones.
Although Hubby will deny it, I recall a school dance where a teacher scolded him for “making a move” on his dance partner. He slid his hand down a bit too low on her back. (No, it wasn’t me!)
Delightful Granddaughter loves to hear that story!
Hubby says I make this stuff up about him, but if you know Hubby, you know he gives me plenty of factual material for my columns!
