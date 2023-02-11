It appears Dear Daughter’s new puppy, Watson, is a celebrity of sorts.
Faithful readers learned last week that Watson is the result of a one-night stand between a male German Shepherd and female Chihuahua.
That poor Chihuahua! Imagine!
The result — a peculiar pup with ears as long as his legs — and something readers want to see it to believe it.
I’ve received emails, texts and phone calls about the precious pooch since the column ran last Saturday.
If you want to get a gander at Watson, I have photos. If you happen to be in the neighborhood of the Star Beacon, stop by. I’ll be glad to show you.
Faithful readers are also interested in last week’s trip to Las Vegas.
Everyone wants to know if my gambling strategy: “Quit while you are ahead” paid off.
I have good news!
Handsome Son and I hit the casinos and played roulette and blackjack. Forget those slot machines. They’re a rip-off!
When you subtract what I bet, I came home with an additional $35.
Woohoo! I’m rich!
We had a lot of fun.
We also went to the Titanic exhibit at the Luxor Hotel and Casino. They gave us tickets bearing the identity and background of a real-life passenger and we “boarded” the ship.
The exhibit really made you feel like you were on the Titanic with photos of passengers, artifacts, pieces of the actual ship, props and temperature. For example, after we hit the iceberg, the room temperature became very cold. Frankly, it was a bit unsettling.
At the end of the exhibit, we found out if we lived or died. Thankfully, we both survived the ordeal.
We also spent a great deal of time eating. There were so many wonderful restaurants and treats to choose from! Consequently, I ate too much.
Now, back at my desk, I’m eating salad for lunch. AND, you won’t believe this — I’ve sworn off ice cream — ... well, for a week or two!
Unbelievable, I know.
I hate hurting the profit margin at the local Dairy Queen, but I have to do it. Summer will be here before you know it and I have to fit into that bikini! Haha!
Faithful readers KNOW that’s a joke.
What I enjoyed most about the trip to Vegas was time spent visiting with Handsome Son, aka my baby boy, and (very) Lovely Daughter-in-law.
I loved hearing about their new life in Vegas, their jobs and just generally catching up with all the news.
I love them both so much.
Remember: “It doesn’t matter how old a son is. Even when he is big and strong, he is always a small boy for his mother.” — Unknown
You can reach staff writer Shelley Terry at sterry@starbeacon.com.
