”Noise proves nothing. Often a hen who has merely laid an egg cackles as if she had laid an asteroid.” — Mark Twain
I don’t want to sound like the Grinch, but I’ve had it with all the noise noise noise noise!
If there’s one thing I hate, it’s all the noise!
At first I thought it was old age creeping up on me, but this week I got an email from a younger faithful reader who believes the world is getting noisier.
And you know what? He’s right.
I’ll start with the trains on Main Avenue in Ashtabula. I understand they must blow their horn for safety sake, but one particular engineer seems to have a special hatred for the city and makes it known daily with extra long horn blasts.
I also understand emergency vehicles must put on their sirens to move fast through traffic.
But what about vehicles with loud mufflers?
There are still men in the world who haven’t figured out that women do not like loud trucks as they roar up and down the street.
I’ll repeat — women do not like loud trucks or motorcycles. Yes, they turn and look as you roar by, but it’s with disdain, not admiration.
“Then there’s the number of boom-cars and motorcycles, the hyper-revving crotch-rockets, the enhanced car-mufflers that sound like mosquitoes on steroids in heat, as well as tire burn-outs,” wrote the faithful reader.
Please, stop the insanity.
Over the Fourth of July weekend it seemed like everybody ignored the ‘no fireworks in Ashtabula’ ordinance.
Illegal fireworks whizzed, boomed and sparkled nightly. A co-worker, who lives in the Ashtabula Harbor, said he was afraid his house was going to catch on fire.
It was just unfathomable and the noise doesn’t stop inside my own house.
If you walk by my house on any given evening, you will hear what Hubby is watching on TV.
I holler, “Turn the TV down!”
He hollers back, “What!!?? I can’t hear you!”
As I’ve told faithful readers in an earlier column, he can’t hear the TV but if I’m in another room, whispering something about him to friends or family, he hears it!
Go figure.
Most of the time, the noise is an assault on the ears. Sometimes, it’s a code violation. But overall, we’re defenseless.
We can stick our fingers in our ears, wear ear plugs or ear muffs or grin and bear it.
So, is it my old age? Or is the world is just getting noisier? You decide.
“My mother always used to say: The older you get, the better you get, unless you’re a banana.” —Rose (Betty White), The Golden Girls
You can reach staff writer Shelley Terry at sterry@starbeacon.com
