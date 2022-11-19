One of the most beloved American holidays, Thanksgiving, is Thursday, and it’s the perfect time for a delicious column about Ohio’s favorite side dishes.
According to the Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dishes Report — a study of the preferences and trends of people in the U.S. conducted by the educational research company and website search engine Scholaroo — America’s favorite dish to spend the holiday celebrating with loved ones is the creamy and easy-to-make mashed potatoes.
But do you know which is the favorite in Ohio?
Here are the preferences of our state:
No. 1 Mashed Potato
Mashed potatoes are also the favorite side dish in 21 other states, including Illinois, New York, and Tennessee.
No. 2 Green Bean Casserole
The favorite side dish in 12 other states, including Texas, Maine, and South Dakota.
No. 3 Corn Bread
The favorite side dish in Idaho, Nebraska, and Vermont.
Now I have to object to all three.
First of all, you can eat mashed potatoes any old day. Why make it favorite on turkey day?
My vote goes to stuffing as the No. 1 side dish.
Every year, I follow my dear departed grandmother’s recipes for two delicious stuffings — bread stuffing and English oyster stuffing.
The oyster stuffing recipe arrived in America with her maternal family, the Heaths from England, and has since been passed down to every generation.
Despite the outrageously high cost of oysters these days, I will make it because I love it —and it’s tradition.
Dear Daughter always goes, “Blek,” but when Handsome Son is home for the holidays, he loves it.
I will pass the recipe on to Delightful Granddaughter with the hope that she carries it on.
My second choice has to be sweet potato casserole topped with brown sugar and pecans. Yum Yum.
As for the survey’s green bean casserole, I make it because Dear Daughter and Delightful Granddaughter like it, but I can take it or leave it.
And, last but not least, my third choice would be my three-layer cranberry gelatin. I love cranberry relish, too.
If I had a fourth favorite, it would be something you wouldn’t guess — brown and serve rolls toasted just right.
This favorite may have its roots in my grandmother’s kitchen. The rolls were always the last thing Grandma put in the oven.
Nine times out of 10 we would all be seated around her big formica table and a smaller wooden “kids’ table” when she would jump up and say, “Oh! The rolls!”
My cousins and I would laugh at poor Grandma, but the rolls were always perfectly browned and topped with lots of delicious butter.
Now that I’m a grandmother, I do the same — “Oh! The rolls!”
Back at my grandparents’ Thanksgiving tables: Uncle Harold, who had the gift of charismatic praise and worship, would ask everyone to bow their heads.
Cousin Paul would then say, “Don’t make it too long, Uncle Harold. I’m really hungry.”
We would enjoy a hearty laugh and Uncle Harold would say a lovely blessing.
I sure miss my grandparents and those family gatherings with my aunts, uncles and cousins, especially during the holidays. How about you?
Happy Thanksgiving!
To see which are the most popular Thanksgiving side dishes in other states, go to https://scholaroo.com/report/favorite-thanksgiving-side-dishes/
You can reach staff writer Shelley Terry at sterry@starbeacon.com.
