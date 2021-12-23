When I was a little girl, I was a big fan of Ron Penfound, who played Captain Penny on WEWS (Channel 5) from 1955 to 1971.
Nearly 60 years later, I can still remember that Penfound always closed the show with this statement: “You can fool some of the people all of the time, all of the people some of the time, but you can’t fool Mom. She’s pretty nice and she’s pretty smart. Do what Mom says, and you won’t go far wrong.”
My mother was fond of quoting him to me on that one.
Perhaps, that’s why I can remember that quote, but can’t recall what I’m suppose to buy at the grocery store after work today.
During the course of Captain Penny’s 16 years on the air, the show featured such cartoons as Deputy Dog, along with shorts from the Little Rascals and Three Stooges. In addition, there were live appearances by a variety of guests.
The guest I remember best and looked forward to seeing was Mr. Jingeling, played by the show’s producer, Earl Keyes.
A jolly elf, Mr. Jingeling was Santa’s Keeper of the Keys, who appeared on Halle’s 7th Floor in downtown Cleveland.
Surprisingly, I can recall the famous song synonymous with him:
“Mr. Jingeling, how you tingeling, Keeper of the Keys, on Halle’s seventh floor we’ll be looking for you to turn the key. Keeping track of Santa’s pack and treasure house of toys ....”
That’s all I remember, but it’s painfully obvious that my memories of things that happened long ago are much easier to retrieve than any present-day memory.
Captain Penny also would show dogs available for adoption from the Cuyahoga County Animal Protective League. The segment was known as Captain Penny’s Pooch Parade.
During the 1950s and early 1960s, Jungle Larry began making regular appearances on Captain Penny and tell tales of his safaris. In 1964, Jungle Larry, a zoologist, opened a wild animal exhibit at Cedar Point, known as Safari Island.
After all this reminiscing, I have good news for my faithful readers!
Mr. Jingeling has returned as Cleveland’s iconic symbol of Christmas. Don Beck, who helped Santa take toy requests for many years, has stepped into a brand new elf suit and the role.
I believe Mr. Jingeling recently traveled to St. John School in Saybrook Township. What fun for those students (and teachers)!
If you, like me, are a fan of Mr. Jingeling and you missed him this year, children of all ages can look forward to seeing him next year throughout northeast Ohio.
Merry Christmas!
Many in the Star Beacon newsroom suspect our shortest staff writer, Shelley Terry, is secretly one of Santa's elves.
