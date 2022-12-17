I’m scheduled to enter my second childhood near the end of January.
The way I see it, turning 66 is a good excuse for my equally as old hubby and I to talk about “the good ol’ days.”
We can’t remember where we left our reading glasses, but we do recall our school days when we were classmates, in the 1960s, at Jefferson Elementary School. That’s where we learned our ABCs, how to play dodgeball and talk back to our parents.
Growing up on farms just outside of Jefferson, in the age of black-and-white television, we remember recess hours filled with girls jumping rope and boys playing cowboys and Indians.
Oops, these days that’s politically incorrect. Make that cowboys and Native Americans.
(Hubby always liked any game that involved choosing sides and trying to kill each other.)
During the summer months, we spent most of our time “putting up hay,” which are code words for “hell on earth.” There was no such thing as air conditioning in our houses or cars, so we sat in the shade sipping grape Kool-Aid to cool off.
Come winter — oh, if you think this is winter, it’s NOT winter. Winter is when the snow is piled so high you can only see the tops of the telephone poles while driving down the road.
It was that sort of winter in 1973, when I took my first plunge into a ditch. I was 16 and driving my 1961 cream-colored Ford Falcon to Jefferson Area High School.
I complained to Sis the entire trip about why we had to go to school in the midst of a blizzard.
“It’s ridiculous!” I said over and over.
Turning the car right on to Jefferson-Eagleville Road, I saw that a lot of snow had drifted across the road near the old WEK building.
Wiping the fogged-up windshield with my mittens, I struggled to see where we were going.
Oh, maybe I should mention the fact that I didn’t ease up on the gas pedal, despite dangerous road conditions.
Next thing I knew, the front of the car careened to the right, the tail swished to the left. I over-compensated for the slide and, next thing I knew, we were headed straight for the ditch.
VOOOOMP!
The rear wheels were dangling in the air; the nose stuffed in the snow.
As we assessed the damage, our school bus rumbled by, allowing the driver to honk the horn and our school “friends” to laugh and point at us.
Why do people find humor in others’ pain?
Luckily, Sis and I escaped without a scratch. Same goes for the Falcon, a testament to the better-built cars of the good ol’ days.
I sometimes miss those days.
Don’t let staff writer Shelley Terry fool you about height of those snowdrifts way back when. Remember, she’s vertically challenged. You can reach her at sterry@starbeacon.com.
