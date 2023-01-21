Hang on, faithful readers. I have one more cruise story from my Christmas vacation to share with you.
You will recall I have had my share of water mishaps on past vacations: I fell in dolphin tank in Jamaica, a lifeguard had to “save” me after my equilibrium went haywire on a water slide at Cedar Point and I was knocked down and skinned my knees from a giant wave at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon.
Well, some things never change.
This adversity started when I thought it would be a great idea to take one of my fellow family cruisers, my nephew, Amicable Alex, on an excursion with me.
I chose the Stingray City excursion in Grand Cayman because when Hubby and I went there three years ago, I really enjoyed the boat ride out to the sandbar and the warm Caribbean water.
This time, not so much.
The water was choppy, the boat was rocky and my stomach woozy.
I expected the water to come up to my neck (like last time), but unbeknownst to me, this boat captain anchored in deeper water.
When I stepped off the bottom rung of the ladder I went under! Despite flailing my arms and kicking my legs, I swallowed a big gulp of salty sea water as I struggled to wrap my hands around the ladder.
“I need a life jacket!” I said, gasping for air.
A crew member said, “Swim to the sandbar.”
Now, if I was a good swimmer that might have been logical answer. But I am NOT a good swimmer. Even so, I kicked and flung my arms around enough to get to where I could stand up — but not before going under again and again and swallowing more salt water.
BLEK!
Thank God for my nephew. He came over and took my hand. Otherwise, the waves would have swept me away. Who knows where I would have ended up! Cuba? Who knows!
Once firmly planted on the sandbar, a crew member brought a stingray over for everyone to touch.
When it was our turn, I looked at the stingray. We connected. His eyes, perched on the top of his flat body, met mine and in the depths of my soul, I felt for him.
“Help me,” he said, not with his mouth, but he said it, telepathically.
I refused to have my photo taken with this poor creature who was being held against his will.
When he saw me ‘communicating’ with the stingray, the stingray handler said, “When they hear the boat coming, they know it’s lunchtime. They are very friendly and not afraid of humans.”
The stingray had a different story! Yes, he was lured in with a promise of a free meal. Then, he’s held hostage while tourists maul him and make him pose for photos.
The poor thing!
I dog paddled my way back to the boat, looking like a drowned rat.
I recovered from the trauma by wrapping up in two beach towels to get warm. Amicable Alex took a picture of me to show Dear Daughter. No doubt they laughed hysterically about it later.
Then, our three-hour tour took us to Starfish Point for lunch on the beach. On the way, I thought, “What if this ends in a Gilligan-like fashion?” except that there’s a whole heck of a lot more people this time than just seven. And, none of them seemed to be as much fun as Gilligan, the Professor, Ginger, Mary Ann, Mr. and Mrs. Howell, and the Skipper!
We were doomed.
Thankfully, it wasn’t a long boat ride. The captain was very explicit in his directions.
“Do not touch the starfish,” he said several times as we disembarked.
Guess what? All of the children and some adults kept picking up the starfish and touching them! I was incensed.
“Don’t touch them! They’re living creatures,” I told the kids.
They paid no attention to me. They probably thought I was a crabby old lady — and I was!
Back on the cruise ship, we shared details of our (mis)adventure with Dear Daughter, who enjoyed her swimming with the dolphins excursion.
Surprisingly, my nephew said he had fun, other than his hand is permanently deformed from me squeezing it so hard at Stingray City.
Dear Daughter said I am not allowed to take any more water excursions — only land.
“You’re getting too old, Mother,” she said. “Stick with the beach or shopping.”
Sigh.
Shelley Terry spent the rest of that afternoon asking a server to bring her umbrella-topped drinks while she lounged in the adults-only pool. You can reach her at sterry@starbeacon.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.