Hubby made a wild claim this past week.
He said not only do I spoil Delightful Granddaughter, but I give away all our stuff to her!
Ridiculous, I know.
Faithful readers may recall she moved out about a year ago and shares an apartment with a girlfriend.
Hubby’s accusations started a few weeks ago when Delightful Granddaughter stopped by to visit. Yes, it was supper time, but that was just a coincidence.
During dinner she mentioned they were out of toilet paper and she would have to stop and buy some on the way home.
I said, “That’s not necessary, we have tons of toilet paper. I’ll give you some to take home.”
Hubby gave me a look.
“What?” I said back to him— not out loud, but rather, telepathically.
Before she left, I gave her several rolls of toilet paper to take home. I also slipped her $20 for gas money, but Hubby didn’t see that!
After she left, Hubby announced that he was going to take inventory of his stash of toilet paper, hide it all and distribute to me on an ‘as needed’ basis.
I told him he needed to talk to a psychiatrist.
“Why do you give her all our stuff?” he said.
I replied, “Because she’s Abbie, aka Delightful Granddaughter.”
“Abbie, smabbie!” he said, throwing his arms in the air.
Since that time, I found the hidey-hole Hubby hid his toilet paper in and took enough rolls to last me at least a month.
Well, this past Thursday, I invited Delightful Granddaughter over for dinner because I’m certain she’s not eating as good as she should and I hadn’t seen her two weeks. That’s just too long!
She came by, and I suggested we go to The Diner to eat because I was covering a trial all day and I didn’t feel like cooking.
She drove and I just happened to notice that her gas tank was nearly empty. With the high price of gas, I offered to pay to fill her tank.
I was happy to help her out. She works a lot of hours so she can afford her own apartment and car insurance.
When we got back to my house, she saw that Hubby put a big box of peaches on the kitchen counter.
“I like peaches,” she said.
“I’ll bag you up some,” I said.
From the livingroom, Hubby bellows, “You’re not giving away all my peaches!”
“I’m giving her two!” I yelled back.
This is a man who has to turn the TV volume up so loud the neighbors know what we are watching, but he can hear through walls when it comes to my discussions with family and friends.
I packed up a couple of “to-go” bags for Delightful Granddaughter, which included two peaches, a t-shirt and shorts she left here, a pair of my tennis shoes that she liked (we wear the same size), toothpaste, a new toothbrush and deodorant.
She had to pass by Hubby on the way out, who proclaimed, “Bag check!” like he worked at the airport or something.
He checked out what she was taking, groaned, and let her go.
I hugged and kissed her goodbye and she was off.
“Honestly!” I said to Hubby, and shook my head.
“Abbie, smabbie,” he said.
Staff writer Shelley Terry doesn’t spoil Delightful Granddaughter, she’s just very accommodating. And, while Hubby is often a bit crabby, he has no room to talk — he’s the one who bought Delightful Granddaughter her car!
