I love the sun.
So, naturally, I loved Las Vegas.
Faithful readers will recall I flew out there last week to visit Handsome Son and Lovely Daughter-in-law. They recently moved to Vegas and I was anxious to see where they live and where they work.
And, I have never been to Vegas.
We had a great time!
The weather was in low 90s every day with the most beautiful blue sky. No clouds, no rain, and I loved it.
I came home sporting a tan (don’t tell Dr. Guido!)
We went to Red Rock National Park, Lake Mead, a Michael Jackson tribute show, the pawn shop from Pawn Stars TV show, the Mob Museum, several casinos and lounged by the Red Rock Casino/Hotel pool.
Best of all, I won $21 on the Wheel of Fortune slot machine! I put in $3 and won $21. Happy with the win, I stopped my gambling right then and there.
The Pawn Stars pawn shop was great. I highly recommend it. They got everything you can imagine in there and everyone was very friendly. My son took a photo of me with the bouncer from the show.
Same goes for the Mob Museum. We almost didn’t go because of the cost of admission — $30 per person.
“Do you have an old person’s discount?” I asked the man behind the ticket window.
“No,” he said, with a chuckle.
“What about discounts for Italians?” I joked.
“No, we charge Italians double,” he joked back.
We laughed.
“But we do have a resident discount. Do you live here?” he asked.
Before I could answer, Handsome Son whipped out his wallet, showed his new Nevada driver’s license and we all got a big discount.
I’m so glad we went because the museum was fantastic and we really enjoyed it. We were surprised to learn that one of our favorite all-time movies, “The Godfather” and “Godfather II” were based on real-life mafia events and people.
The casinos were overwhelming. So many machines and tables with people gambling thousands of dollars.
I especially liked the Venetian Casino with a river flowing through it and the gondola rides. And, that’s where I magically became 10 years younger!
Yes, faithful readers, I discovered the Fountain of Youth.
As we were walking past the many beautiful shops at the Venetian, a sales lady complimented me on my blouse.
“What a beautiful blouse,” she said. “Where did you get it?”
“QVC,” I said.
She went on and on about it and then, next thing I knew, I was sitting in a chair and a young man was slathering lotion on the right side of my face.
“This lotion will take 10 years off of your face,” he promised. “Just wait 15 minutes and you’ll see.”
“Really?” I said, with disbelief.
He explained that he put it on one side of my face so I can see the difference.
I didn’t buy it.
Handsome Son looked skeptical too.
After frosting half of my face like a cupcake, the young man tried to sell me a bottle. When I didn’t bite, he gave me a card and told me I could purchase it online.
Handsome Son took me by the hand and we made a hasty retreat.
When we returned home, I told Lovely Daughter-in-law about the experience.
“Can you believe it?” I said. “Ten years — yeah right.”
She looked closely at my face and said, “I think it worked!”
“What?!!” I said.
My son examined my face, as well.
“The wrinkles by your eye are gone,” he said.
I ran to the bathroom to look in the mirror.
“It does work!” I exclaimed. “Where’s that card?”
I was giddy. I frantically looked in my purse for the card to order a bottle online.
“I’ll buy one, too, “ said Lovely Daughter-in-law.
I grabbed the card, my phone and looked up the website.
My heart sank.
“You won’t believe the price,” I said.
“What?” they said.
“It cost $1,600 for a small bottle,” I said. “What a rip off!”
The news sucked all the fun out of the room.
“I guess I’m just going to have to look old,” I said.
Being a good son, he said, “You don’t look old, Mom.”
It wasn’t long before we were laughing about it and having a good time again.
All in all, you can’t beat the weather in Vegas and you will never run out of things to do.
Young or old — Viva Las Vegas.
Staff writer Shelley Terry forgot to mention how she was amazed at all the drive-through wedding chapels along the Strip. What a great idea! That way if you want a divorce, you can just back up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.