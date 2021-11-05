GENEVA — After a two day long strike, the Geneva Area Teachers Association and the Geneva Area City Schools reached a tentative three year agreement, according to the district's website.
District schools were closed for students on Friday, according to the district's website.
Administrators and classified staff were to report to school as usual on Friday, and certified staff were on a two hour delay, according to the district's website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.