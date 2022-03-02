GENEVA TOWNSHIP — Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 3500 block of Austin Road on Monday night in response to a stabbing.
According to the Ashtabula CountySheriff’s Office reports, a minor was stabbed in the back around 7 p.m. on Monday.
According to the report, two minors had a verbal dispute about a third party before the victim was stabbed. The suspect left the scene before deputies arrived, but returned later and was taken into custody, according to the report.
The victim was transported UH Geneva, then to Rainbow Children’s Hospital, according to the report.
The suspect was transported to the Diversion Center and booked on felonious assault charges, according to the report.
Geneva Police Department officers also responded to the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.