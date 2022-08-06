GENEVA — A 16-year-old male was struck and killed at about 6:20 p.m. Friday by westbound Norfolk Southern train, according to Ashtabula County Coroner's investigator, Thomas Despenes Jr.
The teen was walking along the railroad tracks just west of South Eagle Street when he was struck, Despenes said.
The Geneva Police Department and Norfolk Southern Railroad are investigating the incident.
No further details are being released at this time due to the victim's age, Despenes said.
The body was sent to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.
