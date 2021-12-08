COLUMBUS — For the past six years, 19-year-old Tyler Slaven has donated nearly 50,000 toys to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. through an annual toy drive he’s led for the last six years.
Even during the pandemic, he was able to collect and donate 11,500 toys from all over Ohio, including Ashtabula County.
Slaven said in an interview Friday with WKRC in Columbus that he feels sad for children who are hospitalized during the holidays.
“That’s the sad thing,” he said. “They are the kids that need brightened up the most.”
Slaven’s drive twice broke the hospital’s record for single largest donation, with 9,200 toys in 2018 and 20,300 toys in 2019.
Slaven collects toys from across the state, including the Ashtabula area. He organized the first event as a high school student, using his Ohio Virtual Academy online access to seek volunteers and donations.
He is collecting donations until Friday, including financial donations which will be used to purchase toys. The drop-off will be on Sunday.
He started in 2015 with 800 toys donated, but a year later, more than doubled that number. The drive just kept getting bigger and bigger.
The drive just kept growing and growing until 2019 when more than 20,000 toys were collected and donated.
This year, he hopes to pass the 50,000 toys donated mark.
For more information or to donate cash, go to https://tinyurl.com/OHVAToyDrive.
