GENEVA — TCC Geneva plans to donate backpacks filled with school supplies during the 11th annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway.
Since 2013, the giveaway has provided more than 1.3 million backpacks to children across the U.S. before the upcoming academic year.
TCC Geneva, 1024 South Broadway, Unit 3, will give away backpacks from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday while supplies last.
TCC joins more than 1,000 TCC and Wireless Zone stores nationwide providing backpack filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, a ruler and glue.
One backpack per child present will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis at each participating TCC and Wireless Zone store.
Any leftover backpacks from the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway events will be donated to local schools of each store’s choice.
According to the National Retail Federation, American families with school-aged children spent an average of $864 on school supplies in 2022 – totaling $36.1 billion spent in the U.S. last year.
Through TCC and Wireless Zone, Round Room aims to ease the strain of rising school supply costs with the backpack giveaway.
Round Room, LLC operates 1,248 TCC and Wireless Zone wireless retail stores across 43 states.
