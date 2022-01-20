Tax levies increase Ashtabula County property taxes 

JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County residents most likely will see a hike on their property taxes this year, thanks to six new levies added to the rolls for 2022.
These levies cover fire, emergency services, roads and bridges in townships across the county, totaling nearly $760,000, according to Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas.
“Voters passed six new levies for 2022’s tax bills, so if people notice a change in their taxes from last year it will not be due to a change in value but a change in tax rate,” he said.
Plymouth Township residents will see the largest increase, following the passage of a 5-mill fire levy that will generate roughly $217,000, according to the auditor’s estimates.
Other additional levies collecting new money, include:
• South Central Ambulance District 2-mill levy generating $317,000
• Windsor Township’s 2.5-mill fire and EMS levy raising $108,000
• Hartsgrove Township’s 3-mill fire and EMS levy bringing in $102,000
• Colebrook Township’s 1.25-mill road and bridge replacement collecting $6,935
• Rome Township’s 2-mill road and bridge replacement generating $4,415.
“We plan on answering many questions from residents over the next few weeks on their bills, values and any credits or help we can provide,” Thomas said.
Credits such as Homestead for seniors or those on disability, as well as owner occupancy credit and the Current Agricultural Use Value (CAUV) are three that Thomas said he and his staff often share with residents.
Property owners should review their property taxes and make sure information such as square footage, acreage and type of buildings are accurate. Changes this year would not be due to value changes unless new construction or demolition occurred at a property.
“Board of Revision is open now until March 31 for people to file complaints against their value if they believe they could not sell their property for what our market value is as of Jan. 1, 2021,” he said. “Often when people are upset with their bill they believe their value is right and unfortunately then the voters spoke in terms of levies.”
Taxes are due to County Treasurer Angie Maki-Cliff’s office by Feb. 16. Bills have been mailed and should be hitting mailboxes this week but property owners can search the auditor’s website to view and download their bill, as well. There were delays with the mail in getting taxes out to residents.
“We have a variety of ways people can pay their bills to us,” Maki-Cliff said. “They can come in person, mail in their amounts, pay online or over the phone too. We try to make it as convenient as possible.”
Property owners also have options for the timeframes they can pay their property tax bills to the county as well. Maki-Cliff offers payment plans to those who pay their taxes directly to the county instead of through their mortgage company.
