COLEBROOK TOWNSHIP — The Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County has had a busy week, seizing drugs in four locations, according to a press release from CEAAC.
The first search, executed in the 8100 block of Troutman Road in Colebrook Township on July 8, netted Percocet tablets, THC and $2,100 found in an 18-year-old’s bedroom, according to the release.
Investigators then searched a location in the 1800 block of Route 322 in Colebrook Township, and found 31 ecstacy tablets, 18 grams of mushrooms and a number of THC products, including a cereal product packaged to look like popular brands that contained high potency THC, according to the release.
Police believe the suspect was purchasing THC products online and selling them to juveniles and young adults in southern Ashtabula and northern Trumbull counties, according to the release.
On Tuesday, CEAAC, the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office Entry Team and detectives from the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 1600 block of Dodgeville Road in New Lyme Township, according to the release.
Investigators seized a tactical rifle, two pistols and a number of unassembled firearm parts at the location, according to the release. The rifle and one of the pistols were assembled from parts purchased online and had no serial numbers.
Investigators also found 29 grams of methamphetamine, six grams of heroin and fentanyl, a significant amount of THC products and $3,865 in cash, according to the release.
Charges are pending against a 23-year-old resident of the location.
Also on Tuesday, CEAAC and the Adult Probation Department responded to the Days Inn in Conneaut. A 40-year-old Geneva resident was arrested on a probation violation, and investigators found a handgun, nine grams of mushrooms and almost $4,000 in cash, according to the release.
Almost $10,000 was seized in the incidents.
