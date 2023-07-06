ASHTABULA — Work to repair a broken water main on Tannery Hill has been finished, and the road was scheduled to be reopened to traffic on Wednesday night.
Matthew Perry, Ashtabula division area manager for Aqua Ohio, said computer systems at the company’s plant registered a major break at around 4 a.m. on Sunday.
“Our water flow pulled from the lake doubled, so it was a pretty big leak,” he said. “We dispatched people to the site, and we were able to contain this leak by 7 o’clock.”
During that time period, some people on the east side of Ashtabula experienced low water pressure, or had no water entirely, Perry said.
“The system itself, we were able to maintain pressure, because it was the early hours of the morning,” he said. “There’s not a lot of people using water at 4 a.m. on a Sunday. The plant, even though it doubled in capacity, was able to keep flow in all the major pipes, and because of that, we didn’t issue a boil alert.”
A leak was found in the same area on June 20, Perry said. In that case, the break took place in the middle of the day, so a precautionary boil alert was issued, he said.
“We dug it up and we replaced about 20 feet of pipe,” he said. “This is 20-inch diameter pipe, so it’s a big artery for the city. It’s cast iron, circa 1920s.”
Aqua staff fully repaired the line, Perry said.
The line was part of a 9,500-foot section of line planned to be replaced next year. He said Aqua planned to replace water lines from Lake Road to Tannery Hill, along Columbus Avenue.
“That’s one of the reasons we have all this pipe on hand to be able to make repairs,” he said.
Sunday’s break was about 100 feet up the hill from the location of the June 20 break.
“We went ahead and replaced around 220 feet of pipe on that hill,” he said.
The work was extensive.
“We had to dig up the whole westbound lane, basically, of Tannery Hill, and a good part of the hillside to get in there, because this is big pipe,” Perry said. “And we put all new pipe in, all the way up to almost the top of the hill, so that basically I’m not replacing this thing 20 feet at a time.”
One of Aqua’s benefits is the ability to expedite projects in situations like this, he said.
“Even though this money was slated for next year, like I said, we had pipe available because we’re planning ahead, and we were able to move people,” Perry said. “We got the help of Union Industrial. We have a crew, obviously, and they were out there all through the night. We supplemented with Union Industrial, they were great, came out and gave us emergency assistance as needed.”
A portion of Columbus Avenue was without water during the shutdown.
“There were about 20 customers, approximately, that didn’t have water from Sunday morning until we turned the water back on at around 10 p.m. Monday night,” Perry said.
Perry said Koski Construction will be coming in to repave the road, but the road was expected to be passable by Wednesday night.
He said Aqua is cognizant that there are Little League tournament games scheduled to take place at Cederquist Park.
An Aqua restoration crew worked to help restore one of the softball fields at the park, Perry said.
“We went down there and cleaned all that up, and got it situated for the games (Wednesday),” he said. “So I think everything should be good. We’re going to supply them with more sand material they get from Nelson Sand and Gravel for their infields and that sort of thing so they’ll be prepared for all the good things that are going on down there.”
