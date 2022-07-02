WAYNE TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula County Antique Engine Club opened its 40th show Friday, and continues today and Sunday.
Engine enthusiasts jam-packed the grounds, many arriving early to beat the afternoon heat, get first dibs on the large flea market or stake out the best spots for the tractor pull.
This year’s show features John Deere tractors.
For Lois Strang DeMoss of Jefferson, the show is a time to see family and friends.
“It’s a tradition in our family to go to the show,” she said. “My son was always in the pedal tractor pulls. Great memories.”
The annual event draws people from all over the country to check out the engines and soak in the history of agriculture through the small engines that helped American farmers, according to club members.
“It’s a hot day and gas prices are high, but the vendors, exhibitors and crowds showed up,” said Les Moore of Jamestown, Pa. “I always get here early to check out the flea market.”
The club’s well-kept grounds are at 4026 Route 322, providing easy access for visitors from Ashtabula and Trumbull counties. The show is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. today, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is a $5 donation.
“The Antique Engine Show is a great opportunity to see some pretty neat things, such as antique engines, historical items, many vendors and great food,” Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said. “I always look forward to visiting the show over the holiday weekend.”
The Antique Engine Club, an all-volunteer organization of about 700 members, has been busy getting the grounds in shape for the upcoming show, one of the biggest of its kind in northeast Ohio. Several work days have been held to get ready for the crowds.
Club members and others who have been busy restoring old tractors and farm equipment are displaying the results of their efforts. Buildings that house old equipment, some of which is operating, will be open for visitors. There are two antique equipment buildings on the south end of the grounds.
One of buildings has a historic display of farm equipment from the time of hand planting to modern times.
Gasoline and steam engines of various kinds and sizes also are on display.
Visitors can peruse two railroad stations, including a display of old household furnishings and an early dentist’s office.
Dinner bell meals are always popular at the show, especially the homemade pies.
Club members used profits from previous shows to remodel the kitchen a few years back to handle the crowds.
Many folks come by to check out the large flea market with all kinds of antiques and knick-knacks for sale.
There’s also a restored school, country store, gas station, saw mill and blacksmith shop on display.
Many more activities and events are held during this show, including a tractor parade and pull.
