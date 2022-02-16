JEFFERSON — Pooches will be on parade at the second Bark in the Park dog festival, slated for Aug. 20 in front of the old county courthouse.
Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas will host the event from 9 a.m. to noon. Visitors to this free event will have the opportunity to check out pet supply vendors and canines-and-owners activities.
“The auditor’s office handles dog licenses for over 10,000 pups in Ashtabula County and we are excited to be having this opportunity for our local pet owners to chat with vendors and have fun too,” Thomas said. “Last year’s Bark in the Park was so successful, we are doing it again.”
Last year, nearly 100 dogs attended, along with their families, and about 200 community members came out to see what Bark in the Park was all about, he said.
Dog licenses also will be sold at the festival. Licenses are $12 and give legal ownership and protection to an individual’s dog should they become lost or run away. Money from the licenses goes to pay for the Ashtabula County dog warden and local shelters.
“In 2021, we sold 10,839 licenses to Ashtabula County residents, which was a great showing of support and movement in the right direction for getting dogs in our county legal and protected,” Thomas said.
Statistics from the Auditor’s Office show the top three most common licensed breeds in Ashtabula County are Labrador retrievers, German shepherds and beagles. The top dog names are Bella, Buddy and Max.
The licenses collected $155,654 in 2021 from fees and penalties.
Instead of raising the license fee, the auditor focused on increasing the number of dog owners who participate.
The goal for 2022 is 12,000 licenses, he said.
Thomas estimates there are more than 40,000 dogs in Ashtabula County with many owners not knowing about the need or requirement for licensing. Residents can purchase their dog license online at the auditor’s website, in person at the Auditor’s Office, or via mail.
Are you a pet vendor or want to be part of this celebration? Email djthomas@ashtabulacounty.us.
